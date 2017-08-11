Body found at Hutcheson Park in NE Houston

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police are investigating a body found floating in a bayou at a popular park on Houston's northeast side.

Officers responded to Hutcheson Park off the East Loop around 6:15 Friday. Two people called for help. One reported suspicious activity. The other reported a drowning.

When officers arrived, they found the body of a fully-clothed, black male floating face-up in Hunting Bayou.

"At this time, until we get the dive team out here to pull the body out of the water, we don't if he's got any injuries. From what I can tell on shore, it doesn't look like he has any injuries. That can change once the body is extracted from the water," HPD Sgt Richard Rodriguez said.

An autopsy will determine cause of death.

Most of the park's trail was closed Friday night as investigators worked the scene.

