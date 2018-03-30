Video from the body camera of a wounded policeman shows officers in a shootout inside a barbershop that left a gunman dead and five people injured.Footage from the March 21 shootout was released Thursday night at a police town hall meeting.The two-minute video from the injured officer shows the confrontation that took place inside the Amazon Barber Shop with 21-year-old Jehad Eid, who later died at a hospital.Police told the town hall audience that officers received reports that Eid had been threatening his family, flashed a gun from under his jacket and tried to break into the garage of a home on Amazon Avenue.Arriving officers were told that Eid had gone to the barbershop. The uniformed male officer wearing the camera and a female officer in plainclothes who didn't have a camera went inside.They found Eid sitting inside but he stood up and shot at the officers, who fired back, police said.Video from the uniformed officer's point of view shows him walking into the barbershop and then seconds later falling to the ground wounded. He fires his gun and reloads. The plainclothes officer also has pulled a gun and is crouched behind a barber's chair.Sound only kicks in after the first shots have been fired.An unseen man in the back of the shop can be heard repeatedly shouting, "I got kids, I got kids, I got kids here," referring to children who were reportedly eating pizza in the back of the building, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.Also heard is someone reporting "we have an officer down" and the plainclothes officer screaming: "Put your hands up" as the fallen Eid moves feebly.There is blood and a shell casing on the floor by the officer, who was shot in the leg. He is later heard saying "I'm hit."He crawls out the door with help from a sergeant and is asked where the suspect is."He's on the ground," he says.Police said Eid fired nine shots from a .40-caliber handgun. The two officers fired 26 bullets and Eid was struck 18 times, police said.Video from another officer who dashed into the shop after the shooting shows customers racing out and Eid bleeding while lying on his back behind a barber's chair. A third video, taken from a police dashboard camera, shows officers outside taking cover behind cars as the fusillade of shots rang out.In addition to the officer, four people in the barbershop were struck or grazed by gunfire, including a teenage boy who was shot in the foot.The shooting is under investigation by the police department and the district attorney's office.