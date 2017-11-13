BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and high heels climbs fence

A homeowner in the Heights speaks out after bizarre burglary.

HOUSTON (KTRK)
A homeowner in the Heights witnessed a burglary on his security cameras, but what he saw unfold Friday left him more confused than angry.

"I could see she was going around checking doorhandles. Basically, just behaving pretty bizarre," homeowner Tom Methvin said.
Bizarre burglary in the Heights caught on video.


"I saw her from the back with her wig on so I figured maybe she was a solicitor at first," he said.

Methvin said he was out running errands when his security cameras streamed the footage to his phone.

A woman with her wig askew, climbed his gate, going into his backyard and apparently trying to go inside his house.

Methvin called police, but before they got there, the woman continued her mission.

She tore open bags of potting soil and spread the dirt, for reasons known only to her.

Deputies from Harris County Precinct One Constable Alan Rosen's office arrived and took her into custody .

"Lisa Chlamon was arrested for burglary charges," the constable's office said.

Investigators reported finding a piece of burnt wood on her that was allegedly stolen from another nearby home.

Methvin said he is glad he had cameras to warn him.

"I can only imagine what it would've been like to come home and see somebody in your backyard doing some strange things," he said.

He hopes Chlamon gets the help she needs.

"We live in a big city. We're a lot more vigilant now due to some of those dynamics," he said.

