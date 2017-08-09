Bike bandit snatches money from NYC cab drivers

Police in New York City are looking for a bicycle bandit.Surveillance video captured the man riding alongside a cab, reaching into the taxi and grabbing a handful of cash directly from the unsuspecting driver.Police say the man has committed similar robberies on at least seven different occasions since June.Each time, he approaches the taxi while it is stopped and then rides off on a bike.The amount of cash he's gotten away with ranges from $7 to $200.In the surveillance video you can see cash fly to the ground but he did still get away with $78.