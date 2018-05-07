BICYCLE CRASH

Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company

The husband of bicyclist who died in a collision near 'unsafe' intersection has filed suit against a trucking company. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The husband of a bicyclist, who died when she was struck by a dump truck near Rice University, has sued the company responsible for the vehicle.

In court filings, Ujjal Bhattacharjee filed a wrongful death suit on Monday against E. Cruz Lazo Trucking.

Bhattacharjee is suing after his wife, Sudipta Roy, died near the intersection of Main Street and Sunset Boulevard on April 24.

ABC13's Pooja Lodhia reports from the Museum District where a female bicyclist died in a crash with a dump truck.



According to police, the bicyclist and the dump truck were about to turn right when the incident happened. An initial investigation appeared to show the bicyclist may have been at fault.

Before the collision, Roy had just left Rice where she had lunch with her husband.

Advocacy group BikeHouston has long pushed for safety improvements at the intersection. The intersection was also the same one where Rice professor Dr. Marjorie Corcoran died while riding her bicycle in February 2017.

Shortly after the collision, Roy's husband told Eyewitness News off camera that he wanted the person responsible charged.

Bicyclists pressing for fixes after woman hit by dump truck

