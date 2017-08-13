Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally

A woman says her 20-year-old daughter was hit by the driver in a deadly car attack in Virginia yesterday. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston woman says her 20-year-old daughter was among those injured in a brutal act of violence at a Virginia white nationalist rally this weekend.

Ericka Chavez said her daughter Natalie Romero was there in Charlottesville when a speeding car plowed into counter protesters.

Romero's family posted a GoFundMe page, pleading for help with her medical bills after she was hospitalized.

Romero is a student at the University of Virginia, and graduated from Bellaire High School.

Police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., took dead aim at the counter protesters with his car, slamming into them. He was arrested a short time later.

One woman was killed when she crossed the street at the time of impact. Nineteen other people were hurt.

Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts.

Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving a car into a group of counter-protesters, killing 1.

RELATED STORIES: DEADLY CHARLOTTESVILLE RALLY

Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
In Virginia, a driver plowed his vehicle into a crowd of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally.

Mom of Virginia suspect speaks after deadly violence
New video shows the moment police arrested a man accused of killing a woman and injuring 19 others with his car at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Hundreds carry torches in anti-immigration march on Virginia college campus
Hundreds carry torches in anti-immigration march

