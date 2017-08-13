Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2301932" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. is accused of driving a car into a group of counter-protesters, killing 1.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2300922" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In Virginia, a driver plowed his vehicle into a crowd of counter protesters at a white nationalist rally.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2303350" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows the moment police arrested a man accused of killing a woman and injuring 19 others with his car at a white nationalist rally in Virginia.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2299992" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Hundreds carry torches in anti-immigration march

A Houston woman says her 20-year-old daughter was among those injured in a brutal act of violence at a Virginia white nationalist rally this weekend.Ericka Chavez said her daughter Natalie Romero was there in Charlottesville when a speeding car plowed into counter protesters.Romero's family posted, pleading for help with her medical bills after she was hospitalized.Romero is a student at the University of Virginia, and graduated from Bellaire High School.Police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., took dead aim at the counter protesters with his car, slamming into them. He was arrested a short time later.One woman was killed when she crossed the street at the time of impact. Nineteen other people were hurt.Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts.