Bellaire HS grad injured in crash at violent Virginia rally

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Houston woman says her 20-year-old daughter was among those injured in a brutal act of violence at a Virginia white nationalist rally this weekend.
Ericka Chavez said her daughter Natalie Romero was there in Charlottesville when a speeding car plowed into counter protesters.
Romero's family posted a GoFundMe page, pleading for help with her medical bills after she was hospitalized.
Romero is a student at the University of Virginia, and graduated from Bellaire High School.
Police said 20-year-old James Alex Fields, Jr., took dead aim at the counter protesters with his car, slamming into them. He was arrested a short time later.
One woman was killed when she crossed the street at the time of impact. Nineteen other people were hurt.
Fields is charged with second-degree murder and other counts.
