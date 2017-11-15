Sterling HS student arrested for bringing loaded gun to school

School officials said a student brought a loaded gun to Baytown's Sterling High School this morning.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) --
School officials say a student with a loaded gun was arrested right outside Sterling High School in Baytown this morning.

Goose Creek Consolidated ISD says another student told administrators and Crime Stoppers about the gun.

The student with the gun was arrested around 8:15 a.m.

The district said there were fortunately no injuries, and there is no indication the student intended to harm anyone.

"We applaud the student who reported the gun, and always encourage students and staff to speak up when they believe there is a situation that could compromise safety," the district said in a statement.

