Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County

Barricaded suspect in custody after standoff at home daycare in east Harris County

Shelley Childers
CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) --
A chase suspect is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home daycare in east Harris County.

The standoff in the 1400 block of Leadenhall ended nearly five hours after the ordeal began.

Authorities say the 19-year-old suspect was found in the attic of a licensed home daycare, where eight children and two adults were when he barged in Thursday morning.

Suspect barricaded inside home day care in east Harris County



The man, woman and children, who are between the ages of 14 months and 18 years, are all safe. No one was injured in the incident.

Parents are being reunited with their children at Fire Station 3 on Dell Dale Street.

Children get off ambulance to be reunited with family



This all started when a police chase ended in a crash near Mincing and Ambrosden. The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the driver fired shots at a deputy constable.

Deputies said the suspect ran to his grandmother's house, and barricaded himself inside the attic.

A woman with a baby was left behind in the car when the driver took off.

When deputies arrived at the home, they learned the man was up in the attic. This actually allowed deputies to slowly pull the 10 people who were inside the home to safety.

Backyard search for suspect in east Harris County



Hostage negotiators worked to communicate with the suspect to surrender peacefully.

Deputies say he is wanted on an open warrant out of Arkansas, but did not elaborate on what he is accused of doing there.

A neighbor tells ABC13 the daycare is well known in the neighborhood and run by a woman known as Miss Pat. About 15 to 20 children are cared for in the home, including some of Miss Pat's foster children, according to the neighbor.
Deputies are searching for a man who led them on an on foot chase in east Harris County.

