Barber turns street into barbershop and gives free haircuts to the homeless

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
A barber turned a street into his barbershop Sunday and gave out free haircuts to the homeless.

Roger Lopez cuts hair for free in downtown Austin every last Sunday of the month. Lopez said he knows the feeling of not being able to provide for his family and wants other people to know there is hope.

I'm doing it because I want somebody to receive, to be able to get a haircut and feel confident enough to walk into an interview and say, 'Hey, I'm ready to work,'" he said.

Lopez added he was inspired by another barber in San Antonio with a similar project.

