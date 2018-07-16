Police say infant left in hot car at Ohio park for hours dies

EMBED </>More Videos

Baby dies after being left in car for 2 hours

MEDINA, Ohio --
Police say a 6-month-old girl found unresponsive in a car at a park in Ohio has died.

Medina police say the baby was found unresponsive shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday in a car at Ray Mellert Park in the city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland. Medina police said that the girl was transported to a hospital, but efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

Police and the Medina County coroner are working together in the investigation.

Authorities say they will release more details on the child's death once they are known. They say it could be several weeks before the coroner's office is finished with its investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hot carchild in carchild left in carchild deathu.s. & worldOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Show More
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
More News