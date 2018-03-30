Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating after a baby was found alone in a car outside a north side Walmart store.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On a warm spring day like today, you don't want to hear about a child left alone in a vehicle.

Harris County sheriff's deputies are dealing with precisely that after bystanders found a baby unattended in a car outside a Walmart store in north Harris County.

The call came in to Harris County Sheriff's Office dispatchers around 3 p.m.

Deputies said EMS was called out to the store on FM 1960 West near T.C. Jester, where paramedics treated the child right in the parking lot.

The baby was pulled out of the vehicle in a car carrier by EMS. We do not know the baby's condition.

We also don't know where this baby's parents are, or what charges they may face.

