AUTOMOTIVE

Do your homework before buying a used car

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports has some great tips to help protect you from buying a dud, and some of these tips can also come in handy if you're buying a new car.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Used car salesman tactics have been the butt of jokes for years, and chances are you've probably heard some horror stories. But don't let that stop you from buying a used car.

Consumer Reports has some great tips to help protect you from buying a dud, and some of these tips can also come in handy if you're buying a new car.

Do your research. Look for reliability ratings from sources like Consumer Reports' used car marketplace.

And find the true value of the car you want to buy by checking the condition, mileage, age, and equipment levels. But don't rely on dealers for that information. Get a car report through CarFax or Autocheck, online tools which can help alert you to possible odometer fraud or damage, or if a rebuilt or salvage title was ever issued.

To make sure your car is not associated with fraud or crime, run the VIN number through the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

And don't forget to check for recalls. Safercar.gov or ConsumerReports.org will tell you if there are any safety-related defects or problems.

Once you've done your homework, state your price. If the seller won't budge, don't be afraid to walk away. You'll see how quickly you'll be given a price that you can live with.

Before you sign the contract, take the car to a certified mechanic and not just an oil change shop. It's worth shelling out the $100 for an inspection.

If the car needs repairs after you get it inspected, Consumer Reports says don't be afraid to demand the seller deduct the price of repairs from your offer.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollarshoppingconsumercar
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AUTOMOTIVE
Tesla: 1st Model 3 to be built Friday, sales start July 28
Gas tank indicator arrow: A car's best secret
Country music king George Strait's Bentley up for sale
Jeep owners dig the "slop shop" to customize rides
More Automotive
Top Stories
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
Missing 13-year-old Baytown girl located safe
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Pregnant woman struck by lightning delivers baby
Man battling wasps burns down garage accidentally
Family sleeps as 375-pound bear ransacks home
Show More
N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests
Move over, T-Rex: Giant crocodile actually ruled Earth
NYPD officer dies after being shot in the Bronx
Prime Day 101: What shoppers need to know
Man dies after driving car with propane into apartment
More News
Top Video
Wreck causes delays and large pot hole on E. 610 Loop
La Porte volunteer firefighter suspended after crash
Dad drowns trying to save son at San Luis Pass
Cops crash Slip N' Slide party after noise complaint
More Video