New drivers license test to combat distracted driving

Texas drivers applying for a drivers license may have to take a new test. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas drivers applying for a drivers license may have to take a new test.

Now, applicants 18 and older are required to take a driving skills test and a one-hour distracted driving awareness course.

The course is free and uses research and stories to highlight the risks of distracted driving.

This requirement does not apply if you are simply renewing a Texas license, or if you are over the age of 18 and have a valid license from another state.

Since 2015, 16 and 17-year-old drivers have been required to complete a specific distracted driving course for teen drivers.

There is a waiting period for the test.

Teens must hold a valid learners or hardship license for at least six months prior to getting a license.

Starting next year, the Department of Public Safety will introduce a course targeting adult drivers 25 and older.

