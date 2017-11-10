New drivers license test to combat distracted driving

Texas drivers applying for a drivers license may have to take a new test.Now, applicants 18 and older are required to take a driving skills test and a one-hour distracted driving awareness course.The course is free and uses research and stories to highlight the risks of distracted driving.This requirement does not apply if you are simply renewing a Texas license, or if you are over the age of 18 and have a valid license from another state.Since 2015, 16 and 17-year-old drivers have been required to complete a specific distracted driving course for teen drivers.There is a waiting period for the test.Teens must hold a valid learners or hardship license for at least six months prior to getting a license.Starting next year, the Department of Public Safety will introduce a course targeting adult drivers 25 and older.