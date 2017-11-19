About 800,000 Honda Odyssey minivans are being recalled for problems with their seat latches.The automaker says the vehicle's second-row seats can be adjusted side-to-side or removed.But Honda says those seats can also tip forward after braking if they are not properly latched.The recall covers Odyssey minivans made between 2011 and 2017.Honda says 46 people have been injured because of the issue.The company is trying to educate owners on how to properly latch the seats until it comes up with a repair plan.If you believe your Honda Odyssey is on the recall,