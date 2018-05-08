  • LIVE VIDEO WATCH LIVE: HCC's Central campus addresses weekend social media threat
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Here's how to get the best deal on a used car

EMBED </>More Videos

In the market for a used car? Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has car buying tips.

By
If you're in the market for a used car, now might be the time to buy it.

Prices appear to be getting better in the used car market this year. Here's what you can do to get the best deal.

Arrange your financing if you can't pay in cash

Look at credit union offers, online banks and traditional banks. Arm yourself with that information before you go to the dealer.

Only take dealer financing if it's better than any other offer.

Check sites like CarGurus.com

Enter your zip code and the make and model of the car you want. The search will go through two million online listings and rate the vehicles as a great deal, good deal or fair deal.

Check Consumer Reports for reliability

Generally, reliability reports for Honda and Toyota rank high.

Run the VIN number to find out about a used car's history

Carfax.com is a site where you have to pay for the information, however you can check for free to see if a car has water damage.

You have the right to get a vehicle professionally checked out before buying.

A typical check costs around $100. It should also be done before you buy a vehicle as-is.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollarsave moneycars
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Don't want to buy or lease your car? Test drive a subscription
What to buy and not buy in May
5 budget-friendly ways to throw your grad a party
Cheap and easy ways to help sell your home quickly
More stretch your dollar
AUTOMOTIVE
Don't want to buy or lease your car? Test drive a subscription
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo
More Automotive
Top Stories
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Major milestone: Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
Show More
Bicyclist's death near Rice draws lawsuit against trucking company
New rule: Everyone makes cheer squad, or no one does
Woman shoots intruder in her home, police say
Lyft offers half-priced rides to Rockets game attendees
Rockets in :60: Getting ready for Game 5
More News