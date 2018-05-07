RECALL

Feds issue strong warning that some trucks are too dangerous to drive with defective airbags

EMBED </>More Videos

Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A new warning from the government concerning vehicles equipped with Takata airbags.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration is telling owners of certain models to stop driving them.

The vehicles in question are two models of trucks -- many of which are in Houston.

Federal officials say repairs for the defective airbags are not being done fast enough on the 2006 Ford Ranger and the 2006 Mazda B-series trucks.

The feds want owners to schedule a free repair immediately for their own safety and safety of their families.

A couple of years ago, a massive recall of Takata airbags was issued for millions of vehicles worldwide. The airbags are said to be defective and responsible for several deaths, including a Houston-area woman. She was killed when the deployed airbag shot shrapnel into her neck.

RELATED: Ft. Bend Co. officials address teen's airbag death
EMBED More News Videos

FT Bend Couty teen becomes the 10th person killed by airbag



Check the Airbag Recall and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration websites for more information.

RELATED: Millions of Texans still driving with potentially deadly airbags
EMBED More News Videos

Group working to get Texans to repair recalled Takata airbags.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveairbagsrecallsafetytakatawarningHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
RECALL: Texas-based company recalls smoked sausage products
Kroger recalls 35,000 lbs. of ground beef
Check your kitchen: Slicers recalled due to laceration hazard
Ceiling fan being recalled because blades could fall
More recall
AUTOMOTIVE
Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo
New vehicles required to have rear back-up cameras
DPS opens new Driver License Mega Center in SE Houston
CA wants drivers to look good in their license photos
More Automotive
Top Stories
Innocent driver killed when high-speed chase ends in crash
HCC's Central campus closed Monday due to shooting threat
Allegations of racism after black graduates rushed off stage
Teen comes back to life after parents agree to donate organs
Celebrating teachers: Cheer coach mentors blind student
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
Deputies save suicidal man dangling from overpass
Student killed during robbery called 911 just before he died
Show More
7-Eleven customer's anti-immigrants rant leads to violent attack
WATCH: Man helps rescue deer from Lake Conroe
Silver streak: See Lance McCullers' metallic hair transformation
Texas high-speed train to offer connections through Amtrak
Pickup truck crashes into Southwest Airlines plane
More News