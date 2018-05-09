STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

Dirty car? Clean it up with these five tips

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez enlists the help of ABC13's Tom Koch to reveal the secrets that can help keep your car clean. (KTRK)

By
Having some trouble keeping your car tidy? There's a secret cleaning solution for your car, and it comes from ABC13 anchor Tom Koch.

"It gets the stain out of almost anything. This is the best cleaner, cheap and easy," Tom said.

So what's in Tom's secret sauce?

For less than $3, all you need are ammonia and rubbing alcohol. Put one cup of each ingredient into a bottle.

A few sprays will go a long way to remove a spilled coffee stain from your car seats.

To keep your car smelling great, use dryer sheets. Just put the sheets under your passenger's seat and keep the car smelling fresh.

Replace the sheets at least once a month.

Keep your car garbage - free by creating a trash can using your glovebox.

Open the compartment, hook the handle of a plastic bag on the corner and shut it.

Every time you put gas in your car, empty the bag.

To clean up quick messes, keep a package of baby wipes handy!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotivecarsstretch your dollar
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR
Here's how to get the best deal on a used car
Don't want to buy or lease your car? Test drive a subscription
What to buy and not buy in May
5 budget-friendly ways to throw your grad a party
More stretch your dollar
AUTOMOTIVE
Here's how to get the best deal on a used car
Don't want to buy or lease your car? Test drive a subscription
BUYER BEWARE: How to avoid buying a flooded vehicle
Feds: Stop driving 2 types of trucks with dangerous airbags
More Automotive
Top Stories
3-year-old boy at center of Amber Alert reunited with mother
TIMELINE: How missing 3-year-old boy was brought home safely
What's next: The Rockets-Warriors series in just 60 seconds
Western Conference Finals is first for childhood friends Paul, Tucker
Rockets ride CP3's career night into West finals
Teacher jumps on car hood to stop carpool line 'cutter'
Hot button 'Roseanne' episode on Muslim neighbors
Fire reignites at facility in Texas City
Show More
ON THIS DATE: 6 tornadoes rip through southeast Texas
Woman's runny nose turned out to be brain fluid leak
WILD DASHCAM VIDEOS: From chases to near-hits
Mother's Day gift ideas that are under $30
Former college football player guilty of killing ex-girlfriend
More News