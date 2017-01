Fiat Chrysler is giving people a glimpse of the future of driving and perhaps a new way to take a selfie.The automaker revealed its "Portal" concept car Tuesday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.It's an all-electric, self-driving minivan that can go an estimated 250 miles on a full charge.The minivan also has its fair share of high-tech features, including facial and voice-recognition technology with an interior camera for selfies.