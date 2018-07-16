Ever wonder what that smell is in your car?
We're sharing six vehicle warning smells from Pinterest that your nose can easily recognize and what that smell might mean.
Let's start with burnt rubber. There could be many reasons for it, such as a loose hose touching the hot part of your engine. It could also be burnt out brakes or a burnt clutch.
The smell of hot oil could mean that your oil is leaking into the exhaust system. Look for oil on the pavement or smoke coming from the engine.
What about a "sweet syrup" smell? This can be a sign that your car is leaking engine coolant.
A gasoline smell is likely the sign of a gas leak from the fuel tank or fuel injector line.
If you smell burning carpet, this is a sign of brake trouble. You'll want to get your brakes checked immediately.
A rotten eggs smell could mean the catalytic converter is not working properly.
Related Topics:
automotivestretch your dollarcarswarning
automotivestretch your dollarcarswarning