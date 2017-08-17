Authorities searching for missing 30-year-old in Galveston

Authorities need your help in finding a missing 30-year-old woman in Galveston.Officials said Jessica McDonald was last seen in the Bayou Vista area of Galveston County on Aug. 15.According to Texas EquuSearch, there is "great urgency to find Jessica."Currently, it is unknown what type or color clothing McDonald was wearing at the time of her disappearance.Anyone with information is asked to call the Galveston County Sheriff's Office at 409-766-2322 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.