Authorities say 2 deputies have been killed in Florida

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi confirms two sheriff's deputies have been killed.

TRENTON, Florida --
Authorities say two Florida deputies have been killed.

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi released a statement Thursday evening confirming the deaths of two Gilchrist County deputies.


The sheriff's office hasn't released any details about how the deputies were killed, but they did announce on Twitter that residents should stay away from an area of Trenton. That message also says no suspects are at large.

Trenton is in northern Florida, about 35 miles west of Gainesville.
