Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off, ex-FBI agent says

EMBED </>More Videos

A former FBI agent says the Austin bombing suspect could act out after the package explosion at a FedEx facility near San Antonio. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Even with top federal investigators on the case, the Austin bombings continue. In a lot of ways, it seems like a chess match.

Dennis Franks is a former FBI agent who says the bomber is acting on ego.

"He's calculating things and he's always thinking about his next two moves ahead," Franks said.

He's also hoping for maximum attention.

"They're more than likely a sociopath, for someone to do this without remorse, without regard to life," Franks said.

Ex-FBI agent: Austin bomber's profile may surprise investigators
EMBED More News Videos

A former FBI agent says the identity of the Austin bombing suspect or suspects may surprise investigators.


If the package that exploded at the FedEx facility accidentally went off while in transit, Franks says that could cause the bomber to act out.

"If there's some question about their competency, they're going to increase what they're doing probably," Franks said.

FedEx officials say the same person responsible for sending the exploding package also sent a second package that was safely handed over to law enforcement.

Franks says that could be key for investigators.

There are plenty of theories from the public. He warns the person may not be who you suspect.

"Look at the Unabomber," Franks said. "Whoever would have thought a college professor would have been the culprit behind all of those?"

With the frequency of the explosions, many think the bomber could mess up soon.

"I tend to think at some point there's going to be a slip up or someone is going to have sufficient information to provide to lead us to the culprit," Franks said.

Follow Steven Romo on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
texas newssuspicious packageexplosionbombingfedexterrorismAustin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: METRO bus driver stabbed in neck by passenger
2 in custody after leading Houston police on chase into Pasadena
Sources: Bomber used alias to ship packages with bombs via FedEx
What we know about Austin serial bombing suspect
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Witness backs allegations against Katy ISD superintendent
A look back at Unabomber, other serial bombers
Clues that led police to the Austin serial bombing suspect
Show More
Ex-girlfriend at center of murder-for-hire plot: "I was terrified"
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps
More News
Top Video
Dashcam shows deadly crash involving Uber self-driving vehicle
Police arrest mom after Facebook video shows baby smoking
Bodycam video shows police officers saving choking baby
Student accused of bringing gun to Langham Creek HS
More Video