SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING

Aurora theater shooting victim's family offers comfort to Santa Fe survivors

EMBED </>More Videos

Couple who lost their child in Colorado theater shooting offers comfort to Santa Fe survivors. (KTRK)

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) --
People from all over the world paid their respects to Santa Fe High School shooting victims, including Sandy and Lonnie Phillips.

The couple lost their daughter in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting, and now travels the world comforting mass shooting victims.

EMBED More News Videos

A jury in Colorado sentenced Colorado theater shooter James Holmes to death Friday


"She's never going to see her child walk the stage, graduate, get engaged, get married, or have a child," Sandy said. "Their futures are destroyed, and that's upsetting."

Their daughter was just 24 years old when she died in the mass shooting. Sandy says Jessi wanted to become an aspiring sports reporter.

"She was living her dream. She had one semester left, and she had just moved into her new apartment. We were really proud of the young woman she was becoming," Sandy said. "I'm told that I started screaming. I don't remember anything from that point on."

Santa Fe marks the ninth town the couple has been to following a mass shooting.

"We don't know what each one feels, but we know what they're going through," Lonnie said. "We know that they're in shock right now."

The Phillips say they come to share experiences and provide comfort to families who face similar feelings and struggles they once faced.

"You will be attacked by conspiracy theorists," said Sandy. "You will have people find your Facebook pages and your Twitter pages, and say horrible things to you."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Santa Fe High School shootingschool shootingmass shootingcolorado theater shooting
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
Kimberly Vaughan victim of Santa Fe HS mass shooting
Astros honoring Santa Fe victims with tees and donations
More Santa Fe High School shooting
Top Stories
ELECTION RESULTS: 2018 Texas Democratic and GOP primary runoffs
White, Valdez virtually tied in Democratic governor runoff
Texas congressional runoff could have national implications
Body of slain Santa Fe exchange student arrives in Pakistan
LIVE BLOG: Rockets need to respond in Game 4 after blowout loss
Houston Rockets to host Santa Fe HS seniors at Game 5
Seven Lakes Jr. High students receive racist text messages
Grade changing scandal uncovered at Furr High School
Show More
Student recall acts of heroism during Santa Fe HHS shooting
Navigating Houston's airports using the latest technology
Astros honoring Santa Fe victims with tees and donations
Students enter Santa Fe HS building for the first time since shooting
Fifth grader arrested after 2 students shot with pellet gun
More News