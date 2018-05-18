GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --At least eight people are dead following a shooting at Sante Fe High School, according to law enforcement.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one person is in custody, and a second person has been detained following the fatal shooting.
On the scene now. No longer an active situation. Personnel treating the injured. Info is still preliminary, but there are multiple casualties. @HCSOTexas is on the scene with other law enforcement assisting in the search of the school.— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 18, 2018
A police officer is also being treated, the extent of his injuries are unknown.
According to the chief nursing officer at UTMB, David Marshall, there's three victims at the hospital.
Marshall said during a press conference that two adults and one minor were transported to the facility for treatment.
The three victims' condition were not immediately released, but Marshall did say one person was in the operating room.
If parents are looking for injured children, the hospital has set up with social workers in their emergency department.
Clear Lake Regional Hospital confirmed with Eyewitness News that they have multiple patients from Santa Fe High School at their facility as well.
Many students were also transported by SFISD transportation to the Alamo Gym located at 13306 Highway 6. Parents may reunite with their students at this location.