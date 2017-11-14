Multiple students have been transported after an "active shooter situation" at an elementary school in Tehama County, officials said.According to local law enforcement, there were "multiple victims in multiple locations." The suspected shooter is dead, police said.There was no immediate estimate on the number of victims, but police confirmed that "a number of students" were transported to hospitals.Police said there were "at least five" shooting scenes.Ann Bates, administrative assistant to the superintendent of Corning Union Elementary School District, confirmed injuries at the school, but said there were no deaths at this time.The school remains on lock down.About 100 students attend the school where the shooting took place, according to Bates.