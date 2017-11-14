3 dead in shooting in California; Shooter killed after wounding kids at school

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials say three people were killed after a shooting occurred at multiple locations in Tehama County this morning. (Brian Rodgers)

RED BLUFF, California (KTRK) --
Multiple students have been transported after an "active shooter situation" at an elementary school in Tehama County, officials said.

According to local law enforcement, there were "multiple victims in multiple locations." The suspected shooter is dead, police said.

There was no immediate estimate on the number of victims, but police confirmed that "a number of students" were transported to hospitals.

Police said there were "at least five" shooting scenes.

Ann Bates, administrative assistant to the superintendent of Corning Union Elementary School District, confirmed injuries at the school, but said there were no deaths at this time.

The school remains on lock down.

About 100 students attend the school where the shooting took place, according to Bates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
u.s. & worlddeadly shootingshootingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Family hopes teen's death will be a lesson to others
Child ejected in 2-vehicle crash in north Houston
3 candidates announce plans to run for U.S. Congress
Video shows passengers fleeing burning jet in Vegas
Harvey's 'Biblical' rainfall is getting more likely
BIZARRE BURGLARY: Woman in wig and heels climbs fence
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
Authorities search for possible serial killer in Florida
Show More
Warming up ahead of a weekend cool front
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian
5 reasons why Andre Johnson should be in the Hall of Fame
Mattress Mack giving away furniture to deserving families
Video shows student jumped and beaten by classmates
More News
Top Video
3 candidates announce plans to run for U.S. Congress
Barbie makes doll of hijab-wearing Olympian
Authorities search for possible serial killer in Florida
Volunteers needed for gifts and giving this holiday
More Video