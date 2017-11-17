Deputies: Argument between brothers ends in apparent murder-suicide

Police say two brothers Juan Badillo and Carlos Badillo are dead after an apparent murder-suicide.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Parents in northwest Harris County are mourning the loss of their two sons after an apparent murder-suicide overnight.

Deputies say Carlos Badillo, 29, and Juan Badillo, 23, got into an argument inside the family's home on Homebrook near Veterans Memorial around 9:30 p.m.

The father says the argument escalated and moved outside where Carlos grabbed a gun, shot Juan, then turned the gun on himself.

The father said he heard four shots, a pause, then another shot. He said Carlos was angry about something when he shot his younger brother.



One of the brothers died outside the house. The other brother was taken to a hospital where he died.

Deputies say the parents were inside the home when it all happened.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the argument.

