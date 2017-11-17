HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Parents in northwest Harris County are mourning the loss of their two sons after an apparent murder-suicide overnight.
Deputies say Carlos Badillo, 29, and Juan Badillo, 23, got into an argument inside the family's home on Homebrook near Veterans Memorial around 9:30 p.m.
The father says the argument escalated and moved outside where Carlos grabbed a gun, shot Juan, then turned the gun on himself.
The father said he heard four shots, a pause, then another shot. He said Carlos was angry about something when he shot his younger brother.
MURDER, SUICIDE in NW Harris Co: father says his older son shot younger son, then killed himself. Dad says he couldn’t stop their fighting. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/CMTIqZvOWQ— Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) November 17, 2017
One of the brothers died outside the house. The other brother was taken to a hospital where he died.
Deputies say the parents were inside the home when it all happened.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause of the argument.
