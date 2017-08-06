Amber Alert issued for missing toddler and male last seen in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTRK) --
An Amber Alert issued for a missing 2-year-old and a man connected to his abduction was discontinued just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Initially, police said they were looking for Adan Ace Antonio Maese and 26-year-old Julian Maese.

Adan is described as a white male, 35 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a yellow/blue tank top with blue shorts and blue socks.

Julian Maese has several tattoos, including "Lucky" on his right arm, "Maese Demon" on his back, a marijuana plant with "Demon" on his chest and "Spirit" on the neck. He is described as a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a 1989 blue Mercury Grand Marquis with Texas plate CSZ-2501.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4419.


