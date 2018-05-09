AMBER ALERT

Texas City police issued Amber Alert for 3-year-old boy missing since Friday

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The Texas City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old boy they believe is in immediate danger.

Police are searching for Alexzander Clayton Russell. They say he was last seen on Windward Ave. in League City at 9 p.m. Friday. He's described as 2'8" tall, weighing 28 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. He has a birth mark on his stomach.

Police are looking for 40-year-old Beverly Mickens in connection with Alexzander's abduction. They say she took the boy without permission from his family. Mickens is described as 5'5", 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left arm with the words 'Lil Don.'

The suspect is reportedly driving a tan, mid 2000's, Chevrolet Suburban with paper license plates.



The suspect was last heard from in League City.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Texas City Police Department at 409-943-5720.
