A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy who was taken in the south Texas town of Rio Hondo.Authorities issued the alert late Wednesday for Angel Jesus Jimenez de la Cruz. Rio Hondo police describe him as Hispanic, 4'7" and 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red shirt over blue jeans.Police say he may be with an unknown Hispanic female. Other details of her description was not immediately disclosed.Authorities also say the suspect is driving a silver or grey, newer model Ford four-door sedan.Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in "grave or immediate danger."Anyone who has seen the child or the vehicle is urged to call Rio Hondo police at 956-238-0006.