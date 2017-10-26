AMBER ALERT

10-year-old boy may be with woman, Rio Hondo police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old boy taken in S. Texas

RIO HONDO, Texas (KTRK) --
A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy who was taken in the south Texas town of Rio Hondo.

Authorities issued the alert late Wednesday for Angel Jesus Jimenez de la Cruz. Rio Hondo police describe him as Hispanic, 4'7" and 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a red shirt over blue jeans.

Police say he may be with an unknown Hispanic female. Other details of her description was not immediately disclosed.

Authorities also say the suspect is driving a silver or grey, newer model Ford four-door sedan.

Law enforcement officials believe the child may be in "grave or immediate danger."

Anyone who has seen the child or the vehicle is urged to call Rio Hondo police at 956-238-0006.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
child abductionkidnapkidnappingamber alerttexas newsTexas
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
AMBER ALERT
Father of missing girl charged with first-degree felony
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old near Dallas
Nationwide Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old girl
More amber alert
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Road debris forces 19 vehicles to pull over
WHAT A GAME! Astros win Game 2 in extra innings
LIVE: Artistic Astros fan carving pumpkins at ABC13
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Show More
Fan sees his apartment on fire while at World Series
Declassified JFK assassination files go public today
Family raffling tickets to help grandparents who lost home
FBISD to hire crossing guard at site of fatal crash
Man bitten by police dog, arrested after standoff
More News
Top Video
Fans excited to welcome their 'Stros back home
Astros' Maybin steals base and Taco Bell for everyone
Astros fans in L.A. witness history
Dodgers fan detained after jump into Astros bullpen
More Video