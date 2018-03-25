Deputies arrested Gregory Allen Smith,28, for exposing himself to a female complainant at a grocery store parking lot in the 9200 block of Jones Road. Quick action by deputies found Smith and his vehicle. He was returned to the scene and identified. pic.twitter.com/oeVSChtGXf — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) March 25, 2018

Safety Alert: There have now been two separate reports of a young black male (20’s) driving a white in color Jeep SUV type vehicle exposing himself. This has happened at the Kroger on West & Beltway and the HEB on Jones on two separate occasions. — Jersey Village PD (@JVPD_Police) March 25, 2018

A man is in custody after allegedly exposing himself to two women at two grocery stores Sunday morning in northwest Harris County.Deputies say Gregory Allen Smith, 28, was arrested hours after the Jersey Village Police Department issued a community warning about him.Smith is accused in a flashing incident that happened in broad daylight at the Kroger store in the 9200 block of Jones Road at West Road.Deputies said they received another call about an alleged flashing incident at an HEB store on Jones, as well.In both cases, authorities say the man exposed himself while driving in a white Jeep SUV.Smith was returned to the scene and identified, deputies said.