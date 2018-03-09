Advertise with ABC13

Internet Sales

ABC13.com brings on air market-leading Eyewitness News content to our online viewers. ABC13.com can put together highly targeted campaigns to fit your budgets, goals and objectives. Contact us today to see how you can get measurable results from our highly loyal audience.

Tammy Guest
Director, Internet/Digital Sales
713-663-8702
Tammy.Guest@abc.com

Television Sales
KTRK - ABC13 has been Houston's News Leader for more than 50 years, offering you a strong lineup of prime time programming with award winning news content. KTRK has a strong track record of offering our clients unique schedules to fit their needs and achieve their goals. Contact us and let us put our experienced team to work for you.

Mark Mahoney
Vice President General Sales Manager
713-663-4603
Mark.Mahoney@abc.com

Marketing Opportunities

KTRK is committed to providing community oriented station promotions throughout the year and you can be a part of these worthwhile events. Find out how to participate in scheduled station events or have a custom developed program created to meet your unique needs.

Kristi Strawn
Director of Marketing
713-663-4607
Kristi.P.Strawn@abc.com
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
about ABC13
Top Stories
Ex-HPD cop accused of stalking, posting nude photos of ex-GF
Suspended Harris Co. judge accused of sexting in court resigns
GET PAID TO WATCH: Netflix hiring binge-watchers
Houston pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell: 'I am completely innocent'
Houston council member Green died of toxic combination
Vigil for 8-year-old fatally shot sparks passionate plea
Deputies searching for suspected bank robber in NW Harris Co.
Juror says murder-for-hire convict's own words did him in
Show More
Baby found alone in car outside Walmart store in N. Harris Co.
Ex-student creates petition Katy ISD to fire Superintendent
New body cam footage released in fatal shooting of Alton Sterling
Rapper Fabolous surrenders in NJ domestic violence case
Astros players snubbed in jersey sales rankings
More News
Photos
School shooting suspect gets 'piles' of fan letters, donations
WATCH: Scenes from March for Our Lives events nationwide
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos