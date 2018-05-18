Injuries reported in shooting at Texas high school: Officials

EMILY SHAPIRO
An unknown number of people are injured from a shooting this morning at Santa Fe High School near Galveston, Texas, according to the Santa Fe Independent School District.

The incident has since been contained. Law enforcement is working to secure the building and move students to another location, the district said.

The assistant principal told ABC station KTRK in Houston that a suspect was in custody.

The suspect appears to be a student, a local law enforcement official said.

Witnesses said a shooting took place in an art class, KTRK reported.

One student told KTRK she was in first period when the fire alarms went off. Students were told to evacuate and staff members instructed them to run across the street and hide.

The University of Texas Medical Branch is receiving an unknown number of patients, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Police cars were seen swarming the scene. Agents from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were responding.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said sheriff's county deputies are headed to the scene to help.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

ABC News' Josh Margolin contributed to this report.
