EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3170634" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A man accused of sex trafficking was turned in by his own mother, police say.

A woman who dreamed of helping underage girls caught up in the shady world of sex trafficking says she's been blocked by an alleged trafficker himself.Earlier this month, we told you about 50-year-old Sean Hayes, the owner of an adult entertainment business who allegedlywith adult men.Now we are learning that his complaint against Jada Nyankson's group home led a Milwaukee zoning board to deny the girls' shelter opening.Nyankson said everything was in place, including the furniture, but was turned down after an objection from a neighbor,Turns out that Hayes lives just feet away from the duplex where the home was going to operate."I wanted to create a place where these girls could go to receive healing," Nyankson said.Milwaukee alderman Michael Murphy said neighborhood meetings with residents found no objections.But Nyankson was told by zoning officials they did receive a complaint by a neighbor, identified as Hayes."The irony is unbelievable, and very disturbing," Murphy said."It came as a shocker to all of us, but it kind of added up," Nyankson said. "I'm going to fight. I've been fighting all this time and I've still got a little more left in me."