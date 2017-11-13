Abducted 3-year-old San Antonio boy found safe in La Grange

Police are looking for Josue Gonzalez and the suspects who abducted him in San Antonio. (KTRK)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) --
San Antonio police said a 3-year-old boy abducted this evening has been found safe.

Josue Gonzalez was located in La Grange, the San Antonio Police Department confirms.

Reports indicate an unknown suspect was taken into custody.



Officers were looking for a 1998 green Ford Mustang with Texas license plate DD2P676 in connection with the abduction.

