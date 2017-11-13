**UPDATE** Josue Gonzalez has been found safe in La Grange, Texas. Thank you to everyone for sharing!! — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) November 14, 2017

PLEASE RT: We're actively looking for 3-year-old Josue Gonzalez who was last seen in backseat of stolen vehicle, near Jean St. & S. Brazos. TX LP: DD2P676, 1998 Green Ford Mustang convertible, black top with rips. Damage to front left, back right & right tail light out. pic.twitter.com/4i4k0ZVLGD — SA Police Dept (@SATXPolice) November 14, 2017

San Antonio police said a 3-year-old boy abducted this evening has been found safe.Josue Gonzalez was located in La Grange, the San Antonio Police Department confirms.Reports indicate an unknown suspect was taken into custody.Officers were looking for a 1998 green Ford Mustang with Texas license plate DD2P676 in connection with the abduction.