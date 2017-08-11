HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --New details are emerging about a newborn baby found abandoned and covered with ants in a grassy area of an apartment complex in northwest Harris County just after she was born.
Thursday morning, the infant was discovered at about 5 a.m. at the complex off Red Oak Drive by a pair of men on their way to work.
Authorities said the newborn was less than an hour old, full-term and healthy with the umbilical cord still attached. Investigators were able to track down the woman they believe to be the mother at a nearby apartment.
During an emergency custody court hearing Friday, the man who claims to be the baby's father testified that the suspected mother repeatedly denied being pregnant, even though he thought she was. He told the court he never took her to a doctor for medical care. A DNA test will be performed to determine if he is the baby's father.
Testimony also showed that the baby's umbilical cord had been ripped, rather than cut. The newborn has a bacterial infection and suffers from a rapid heart rate.
On Thursday, detectives said if it were not for the good Samaritans who heard her cries, the baby girl might not have survived.
One of those witnesses told Eyewitness News the newborn was covered in afterbirth and insects.
"I saw ants and stuff all over. I picked her up, cleaned her off, put her in a sheet and took her in my house," Albert Peterson said.
The mother is undergoing a psychological and medical evaluation. Her family says she has no history of criminal or psychiatric issues.
Child Protective Services is requesting temporary custody of the baby.
There is a Texas law that allows new parents, under certain conditions, to give up their child. The Safe Haven or Baby Moses law gives parents who are unable to care for their child the right to leave the child somewhere like a fire station or hospital without prosecution.
Anybody who would like to offer assistance should visit adoptchildren.org or call Marty Votaw at 832-454-4163.
