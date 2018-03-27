911 call: Mom hides in bathroom with infant during break-in

It's the most terrifying situation for a new mother, and it happened to a Florida mom.She hid in a bathroom with her 3-month-old baby boy as masked robbers tried to break into her house. We're now hearing her frantic call to 911, as three men pried open a window and climbed inside her home in Hialeah, just outside of Miami.The mother grabbed her 3-month-old son, locked the door and called 911. Moments later, surveillance video captured the men running away. They were arrested by police and charged. Officers rescued the mother and her 3-month-old son."Oh my God," she whispers to the 911 operator, who tells her, "Make sure your room is locked, Momma, OK?""It's locked," she says while crying."Try to calm down, okay," says the operator, "you are doing fine. Don't cry, please. You're doing fine, so listen to what I am trying to tell you."Something apparently spooked the would-be robbers, because moments later, surveillance video captured the men running away. They were arrested by police and charged.And the best news? Officers rescued the mother and her 3-month-old son, who were both unharmed..