SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE

Suspicious packages: 9 red flags of potential danger

EMBED </>More Videos

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE 101: If you receive a package you weren't expecting, these signs could be red flags of a potential hazard inside. (Shutterstock)

A series of violent - and sometimes deadly - package bombings in Texas have people feeling concerned for their well-being.

Law enforcement officials investigating the blasts in Austin and Shertz, Texas say you should be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary, including suspicious mail or packages.

If you find a suspicious letter or package, do not handle it or pick it up. Immediately clear the area of people and pets, and call authorities.

Here are nine signs a package might be dangerous:

Check the handwriting. Misspelled words, badly typed or written lettering, restrictive markings and no return address could indicate trouble.

Labels could be a red flag. If a package is sent with an incorrect title or addressed to a title only, it has the potential to be dangerous if opened.

How is the package shaped? If the package is lopsided, uneven, rigid or bulky in appearance, it may contain potential hazards inside.

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES: Pay attention for these signs

If you suspect the package contains a bomb, or radiological, biological or a chemical threat, isolate the area immediately, call 911, and then wash your hands with soap and water.

Is there tape on the package? Postal officials say letters or packages sealed with excessive amounts or tape may be dangerous.

Stamps could be a clue. Foreign postmarks and excessive amounts of postage should be a red flag this package might contain something harmful.

Check for stains on the package. If you see stains, discoloration or crystallization on the wrapper, this could be evidence of a chemical or biological hazard inside.

Beware of foul odors. While postal officials said you should never open, smell or taste a suspicious package, the presence of odors out of the ordinary should be a clue of a dangerous parcel.

Check for wires protruding from the package. This could be evidence of a package bomb.

Is there powder inside? Envelopes containing an unknown powder have been reported throughout the United States, especially after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York and Washington, D.C. If you receive a powdered envelope, call 911 and evacuate the area.

If you should receive a suspicious package at work, you should inform your boss or human resources department, and activate your workplace emergency plan.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
suspicious packagetexas newsu.s. & worldUSPSexplosionbombingchemical weaponssafety
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Lockdown lifted at Thompson Elementary after suspicious package call
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
AUSTIN BOMBINGS TIMELINE: 4 explosions in 17 days
More suspicious package
Top Stories
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Son allegedly kills father while defending his mother in NE Harris Co.
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
42 arrested in crackdown on illegal street racing in Houston
Suspected porch thieves in Richmond used U-Haul to take items
Katy ISD superintendent accused of being a school bully
Show More
Explosion at FedEx near San Antonio could be linked to Austin
Suspicious package found at Austin FedEx facility
Lost and Found items left behind at Rodeo Houston 2018
Where to find farmers markets in your area
2018 Tommy Tune Awards nominees announced by homegrown star
More News
Top Video
Woman accused of gouging mom's eyes out during murder
Austin bomber's failed package could set suspect off
Deputies allegedly find 'gingerbread treehouse' filled with child porn
Explosion at Austin Goodwill store not tied to package bombs
More Video