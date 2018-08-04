8-year-old dies after allegedly mistaking dad's crystal meth for breakfast cereal

Prosecutors say Curtis Collman, Jr., was convulsing and having seizures for hours before he died.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana --
Prosecutors are hoping to put a man in prison for 50 years after his young son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.

Curtis Collman is charged with the death of his 8-year-old son, Curtis, Jr., in addition to facing charges for pointing a firearm, theft and failure to register as a sex offender, WAVE-TV reports.

On June 21, investigators said the second grader started eating what he thought was breakfast cereal on a plate after telling his father he was hungry.

Instead, police said the boy was eating crystal meth. By the time he was done, Curtis had consumed 180 times the lethal limit.

"Just your worst nightmare as a parent," Jackson County chief deputy prosecutor Jeffrey Chalfant said.

Curtis Collman was taken into custody after his son died from accidentally ingesting crystal meth.



The boy's father allegedly threatened a female friend at gunpoint when she tried to call 911 for help. Prosecutors said he even stopped his own parents from getting help for the boy, who was having seizures and convulsing.

"An 8-year-old child more than likely suffered for many hours," detective Tom Barker said. "It upsets you."

Investigators said the elder Collman's previous record includes charges for trafficking and sexual misconduct with a minor. He was also arrested by police once for a high-speed chase.

The suspect is seeking to have his bond reduced to await trial at home. Prosecutors say they're going to fight to keep him behind bars.
Related Topics:
drugsu.s. & worldmethcerealarrestIndiana
