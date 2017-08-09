6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston

In northeast Houston, a 6-year-old child witnessed the shooting of a man inside a car they were both riding in Tuesday evening.The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Moss Oak just after 6:30 p.m.Witnesses told investigators it was a possible drive-by shooting.Following the shooting, the driver crashed the car into a fire hydrant at the intersection of Swan River and Moss.A witness was able to pull the child out of the car. The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not hurt.The child is now with relatives.The man was taken to LBJ Hospital where he remains in critical condition this morning.No suspects have been named.We are live on the scene and will have updates on this developing story all morning.