6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

1 person shot in northeast Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
In northeast Houston, a 6-year-old child witnessed the shooting of a man inside a car they were both riding in Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened in the 6100 block of Moss Oak just after 6:30 p.m.

Witnesses told investigators it was a possible drive-by shooting.

Following the shooting, the driver crashed the car into a fire hydrant at the intersection of Swan River and Moss.

A witness was able to pull the child out of the car. The 6-year-old was taken to the hospital as a precaution but was not hurt.

The child is now with relatives.

The man was taken to LBJ Hospital where he remains in critical condition this morning.

No suspects have been named.

We are live on the scene and will have updates on this developing story all morning.

Follow Foti Kallergis on Twitterand Facebook.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
shootinginvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Hit-and-run crash closes outbound SW Fwy
Flood Watch continues for Galveston, Chambers counties
Memorial service for former Texas Gov. Mark White today
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Mom of murder suspect: 'Does not sound like my son'
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Lightning knocks out power at Galveston Pleasure Pier
Neighborhood hoping to catch thieves after latest crime
Show More
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Training firefighters happen upon man in floodwaters
Lamar High School's Ta'Zhawn Henry commits to TCU
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
Bird's-eye view of Houston floods from SkyDrone13
More News
Top Video
Vehicle hits soldiers in Paris suburb, injuring 6
Lewd photos posted to Senate candidate's Twitter feed
Couple killed in crash day after their wedding
Veteran's family reunited with dog tags
More Video