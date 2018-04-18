6 hospitalized after crash involving 2 Navasota ISD school buses

School bus involved in accident on 290 (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Houston Fire Department says six students were taken to the hospital after two Navasota ISD buses were involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

This happened inbound on the highway at Fairbanks N. Houston Road, where the students were on the way to Houston for a class field trip to the museum.

The district said that fifth grade students from John C. Webb Elementary were on the buses at the time, when a CenterPoint Energy work truck rear-ended one of them, causing one bus to collide with the other in front of it.

SkyEye was over the scene where the buses were pulled over along with emergency crews.

The Houston Fire Department tweeted that it received reports of 24-30 people injured in the crash.

Of those, six were taken to North Cypress Medical Center and Cy-Fair Hospital.

District personnel are also headed to the scene.

A spare bus is headed to the scene to take students back to Navasota.

First responders unload students from a Navasota ISD school bus after an accident.

