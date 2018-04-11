Authorities find meth in 500 Disney figurines in the Atlanta area

EMBED </>More Videos

Meth found in Disney figurines (KTRK)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KTRK) --
Authorities said someone tried to use the magic of Disney to hide 500 pounds of methamphetamine.

Officials said agents confiscated Disney wax figurines near Atlanta they believed were being used as a decoy and ended up finding drugs concealed inside 500 figurines.

The DEA says this is one of the biggest meth busts in the Atlanta area.

SEE ALSO: Officers seize meth burritos from driver

The drugs originated in Mexico and the street value was said to be around $2 million.
RELATED: Police arrest man trying to smuggle cocaine inside fake butt implants

EMBED More News Videos

A man was arrested for trying to smuggle drugs in his swim trunks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drugsmethu.s. & worldmexicoGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
TRAFFIC ALERT: Big rig spills white substance on I-10
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school goes viral in photo with kids
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers, including management positions
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
Show More
Wheel of Misfortune: Contestant loses big on wheel
Texans great Johnson nearly skipped Ring of Honor ceremony
Family mourns loss of Tomball teacher with adventurous spirit
Keuchel allows early runs in 4-1 Astros loss vs. Twins
Study: Bathroom hand dryers may spread bacteria
More News