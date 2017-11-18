4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree

Four juveniles out for a joyride in Pasadena crashed into a tree, sending two to the hospital with minor injuries and another transported by life flight with a serious head injury.According to police, a 15-year-old girl stole her mothers car and went joyriding with three other juveniles in an apartment complex around 2:20 a.m.Investigators say the teenager lost control of the vehicle striking a tree near Memorial Park.Officers say one teen was transported by life flight to Memorial Hermann with a serious head injury. Another two juveniles were taken to Bayshore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Police are working on trying to find the parents of the teens.