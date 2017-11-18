4 joyriding juveniles injured after crashing into tree

EMBED </>More Videos

Three teenagers are in the hospital after crashing into a tree. (KTRK)

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) --
Four juveniles out for a joyride in Pasadena crashed into a tree, sending two to the hospital with minor injuries and another transported by life flight with a serious head injury.

According to police, a 15-year-old girl stole her mothers car and went joyriding with three other juveniles in an apartment complex around 2:20 a.m.

Investigators say the teenager lost control of the vehicle striking a tree near Memorial Park.

Officers say one teen was transported by life flight to Memorial Hermann with a serious head injury. Another two juveniles were taken to Bayshore Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are working on trying to find the parents of the teens.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
juvenile crimehospitalPasadena
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Documents reveal new info about anti-Trump driver
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
Neighbors host 2nd Halloween for child with leukemia
Woman's confidence with facial deformity restored
Playoff edition: ABC13's High School Game of the Week
Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched
HPD reveals officer arrested in prostitution sting
Motorcyclist dead after crashing into Alief ISD bus
Show More
Police looking for another Snapchat shooter
$6K Pharrell x Adidas sneakers stolen from man
89-year-old denied FEMA assistance 4 times
Homes damaged in fire after work by contractor
Veteran told to take down his American flag
More News
Top Video
Playoff edition: ABC13's High School Game of the Week
Woman's confidence with facial deformity restored
Video appears to show dog being kicked and punched
Simone Biles blasts Gabby Douglas over tweet
More Video