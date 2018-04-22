U.S. & WORLD

Police: 4 dead, 4 wounded in Waffle House shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Multiple dead in Waffle House shooting. Gray Hall reports during Action News Mornings on April 22, 2018. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
A person of interest has been identified in a shooting at a Waffle House near Nashville, Tennessee that killed four people and injured four others.

The Metro Nashville Police Department says the gunman arrived in a vehicle registered to 29-year-old Travis Reinking of Morton, Illinois. Authorities are asking anyone with information on Reinking to contact them.


According to Nashville police, the shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Sunday local time at the Waffle House location at 3571 Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch.

Police say a suspect armed with a rifle entered the restaurant and opened fire.

After shooting at least seven people, police say a patron was able to wrestle the rifle away from the suspect.

The gunman then fled the restaurant on foot.


Police say they are still looking for the suspect, who was wearing only a green jacket and was otherwise nude at the time of the shooting. They say he shed his coat as he fled.


The Waffle House company issued a statement to ABC News:

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident. Right now, our first thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we will be there for them in this most difficult time. We are still gathering the details, and so we do not have much information to share. While this is an active investigation, we defer all questions about the incident o the Metro Police in Nashville. Our Senior Vice President, Area Vice President, Division Manager and other members of management are on site now to assist in any way they can. We also have a corporate team on the way from Atlanta. This is a very sad day for the Waffle House family, and we ask everyone to keep the victims and their families in their thoughts and prayers."


Antioch is a suburban neighborhood about 12 miles southeast of downtown Nashville.

There were 35 officers from three precincts which responded to the shooting, police said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshootingrestaurant
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
April 21 is last day to use Toys R Us gift cards
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Woman shot, killed after refusing to let use cell phone
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Rockets fall to Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3
Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
2-year-old dies in crash in NW Houston
White Sox player in critical condition following brain bleed
More News