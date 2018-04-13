3 robbers on the run, 1 arrested after leading police on chase in north Harris County

Three robbers are on the run after leading police on a chase through north Harris County overnight.

Three robbers are on the run and one man has been arrested after leading police on a chase through north Harris County Thursday night.

The chase started at I-45 near the Grand Parkway and lasted for about 10 miles to I-45 and Airtex.

Authorities say that chase ended at the Quail Chase Apartments where the robbery suspects' vehicle crashed into a wall.

The suspects then jumped out of the car and ran off.

Three of the suspects got away, but the driver was caught and arrested.

Deputies found weapons in the suspects' car. They say the men were involved in a robbery in Montgomery County.
