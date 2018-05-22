HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Three men are in custody after investigators say they stole an ATM out of the Harris County Administration Building.
ATM BUST: Three suspects in custody after ATM theft. One suspect having some kind of medical issue. Paramedics on scene now near UH Downtown @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/BPt1comRs0— Foti Kallergis (@FotiABC13) May 22, 2018
Investigators say at about 3:30 a.m. Angel Lopez, Thomas Ortega and Toby Perkins used a white pickup truck to smash through the front doors of the county building located at 1001 Preston Street. They loaded up the ATM and then took off.
From left to right: Toby Perkins, Thomas Ortega and Angel Lopez
About a mile away, officers spotted the truck and followed the suspects. That's when police say the ATM fell out of the back of the pickup truck.
Investigators say the suspects tried to make a quick turn and then crashed.
Three of the four suspects were arrested. The fourth suspect is still out there, according to investigators.
Along with Harris County Constable Pct. 1, Pasadena police and its special operations unit were on scene. The unit was organized to help catch the suspects involved in a recent rash of ATM thefts from county buildings.
One of the three suspects who was detained had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance due to a medical condition.
Lopez and Ortega are charged with evading arrest. Officials say additional charges are pending.
