3 arrested in possible crime ring targeting courthouse ATMs

EMBED </>More Videos

Possible crime ring broken up after courthouse ATM targeted in downtown Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three men are in custody after investigators say they stole an ATM out of the Harris County Administration Building.


Investigators say at about 3:30 a.m. Angel Lopez, Thomas Ortega and Toby Perkins used a white pickup truck to smash through the front doors of the county building located at 1001 Preston Street. They loaded up the ATM and then took off.

From left to right: Toby Perkins, Thomas Ortega and Angel Lopez



About a mile away, officers spotted the truck and followed the suspects. That's when police say the ATM fell out of the back of the pickup truck.

Investigators say the suspects tried to make a quick turn and then crashed.

Three of the four suspects were arrested. The fourth suspect is still out there, according to investigators.

Along with Harris County Constable Pct. 1, Pasadena police and its special operations unit were on scene. The unit was organized to help catch the suspects involved in a recent rash of ATM thefts from county buildings.

One of the three suspects who was detained had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance due to a medical condition.

Lopez and Ortega are charged with evading arrest. Officials say additional charges are pending.

Follow Foti on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
atmtheftHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
La Porte student arrested for threat against Lomax Jr High
Texas State Technical College closed Tuesday due to threat
6 school threats in one day across Houston area
Eye on the Gulf: Tropical development is possible
Sheriff reveals moment officers confronted Santa Fe HS gunman
J.J. Watt inspires Santa Fe shooting survivors' recovery
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
Voting today? Get a free ride to the polls
Show More
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
And the next 'American Idol' is...
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
Valedictorian forced to remove references to God from speech
Patricia Heaton looks to the future after 'The Middle'
More News