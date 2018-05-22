  • LIVE VIDEO Kilauea spews lava in Hawaii

Possible crime ring broken up after courthouse ATM targeted in downtown Houston

Police say they may have broken up a suspected ATM theft crime ring. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three men are in custody after investigators say they stole an ATM out of the Harris County Administration Building.


Investigators say at about 3:30 a.m. the men used a white pickup truck to smash through the front doors of the county building located at 1001 Preston Street. They loaded up the ATM and then took off.

About a mile away, officers spotted the truck and followed the suspects. That's when police say the ATM fell out of the back of the pickup truck.

Investigators say the suspects tried to make a quick turn and then crashed.

Three of the four suspects were arrested. The fourth suspect is still out there, according to investigators.

Along with Harris County Constable Pct. 1, Pasadena police and its special operations unit were on scene. The unit was organized to help catch the suspects involved in a recent rash of ATM thefts from county buildings.

One of the three suspects who was detained had to be transported to the hospital by ambulance due to a medical condition.

