3 arrested and accused of stealing carts from golf club in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Hours after thieves brazenly smashed through a security fence and stole four golf carts from Wildcat Golf Club, police said the carts were up for sale online for a fraction of their value.

Police believe the three took the carts overnight. In surveillance video, the thieves can be seen leaving with the golf carts.

Elmer Stephens, with Wildcat Golf Club, said the carts are popular on the black market.

"People use them on ranches, businesses use them, security companies use them. There's a big market and they're hard to get," Stephens said.

