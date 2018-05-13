Three people are now in custody after police say they attempted to break into a Cash Pawn America shop in north Houston.According the reports, police spotted three men running out of the pawn shop located at 133 East Crosstimbers around 5:30 a.m.Authorities say the suspects had a bag of merchandise which included jewelry, Jordans and ear phones.The suspects attempted to drop the merchandise and run, but police quickly caught and arrested them.Officers said the suspects gained access to the building through the roof. Investigators also found bolt cutters on the scene.