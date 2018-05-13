3 arrested after rooftop burglary at Pawn Shop in north House

EMBED </>More Videos

3 arrested after Pawn Shop burglary in north Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Three people are now in custody after police say they attempted to break into a Cash Pawn America shop in north Houston.

According the reports, police spotted three men running out of the pawn shop located at 133 East Crosstimbers around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say the suspects had a bag of merchandise which included jewelry, Jordans and ear phones.

The suspects attempted to drop the merchandise and run, but police quickly caught and arrested them.

Officers said the suspects gained access to the building through the roof. Investigators also found bolt cutters on the scene.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
burglaryattempted robbery
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot in head outside NE Houston nightclub
Driver accused of running over and killing man after dispute
Loved ones remember coach killed in boating accident on Lake Conroe
HPD: 1 person shot at gas station in south Houston
Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service
Paris stabbing: Assailant and 1 other killed, 4 injured
Prom dress worn 20 years ago gets a second chance
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Injured veterans participate in soldier ride
Officer caught on video appearing to punch teenager in face
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Morton fans career-high 14 as Astros beat Rangers 6-1
Fans help celebrate Texans mascot's birthday in Stafford
More News