25-year-old man arrested for posing as high school athlete and Harvey evacuee

EMBED </>More Videos

25-year-old accused of posing as student at Dallas school. (KTRK)

DALLAS, Texas --
Police say a 25-year-old man duped two Dallas high schools for nine months by posing as a 17-year-old student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee in order to play basketball.

Court records show Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley faces a charge of tampering with government records. He was arrested Friday.

Dallas school district officials say he first enrolled at Skyline High School and later moved to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team.

District spokeswoman Robyn Harris says the man took advantage of schools opening their doors to students displaced by the hurricane. She says district officials believe Gilstrap-Portley's primary motivation was to play basketball.

Superintendent Michael Hinojosa apologized to parents. He says the district will work to prevent similar situations in the future.

An attorney wasn't listed for Gilstrap-Portley in online case records as of Wednesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
high school sportsgovernmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bartender accused of serving man 11 beers before deadly crash
Alleged thieves steal elderly woman's wallet at Whole Foods
Woman rescued after more than 15 hours in wooded area
City leaders make plea after 3-year-old shot in Sunnyside
Former Cub Scout leader accused of indecency with a child
Rockets head into Game 2 clash with much-needed fixes
Police: Rapper T.I. arrested outside his gated community
Rant against workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Show More
10 rescued children were allegedly 'waterboarded' by parents
Lenwood Johnson, Houston community activist, dead at 75
Woman accused of stealing $200,000 from youth hockey league
STARR test rescheduled after vandals smash windows at school
'Device' caused deadly blast at California day spa, officials say
More News