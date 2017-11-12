23 children hurt in San Diego trampoline gym collapse

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents said the platform that collapsed at a San Diego trampoline gym did not seem very sturdy. (KTRK)

SAN DIEGO, California (KTRK) --
Nearly two dozen children are recovering this morning after a stairwell collapsed at a San Diego trampoline gym, sending children hurtling to the ground.

Parents described chaos after the wooden platform buckled around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday.

"It was really scary," one child told ABC News. "Everybody was crying and bleeding."

Parent Cory Brizendine told KGTV he suspected the platform wasn't very sturdy as between 30 or 40 children were called to the stairwell to get some pizza.

"The platform these kids were going up was real sketchy, you could tell it wasn't going to hold all that weight," Brizendine said.

One eyewitness described hearing a cracking sound right before the collapse.

"All of a sudden, it just crashed down and I heard people screaming when it was coming down," he said.

In all, first responders treated 23 people for injuries inside the gym.

Authorities said the injuries ranged from mild to moderate, also including a spine and a head injury.

Jordan Alvarez, 13, knows just how fortunate he was.

"I fell, luckily I landed on a cushioned pad," Alvarez said. "Luckily I didn't get hurt."

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
gymcollapsechild injuredu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Deputies: Man shoots wife then himself after HS reunion
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
Super boat flips in the air at Florida boat race
Get ready: Curbside recycling begins tomorrow
A mix of sunshine and clouds for Sunday
Family hopes video leads to Family Dollar employee's killer
Texas governor calls for statewide day of prayer
Holiday celebrations collide for weekend fun in Houston
Show More
One killed in deadly crash on South Beltway
Special dinner put together for homeless vets in Houston
Trump: He would never call Kim Jong-un "short and fat"
Local hospital won't reopen after flood damage
Texas church shooting victims honored, funeral held
More News
Top Video
Get ready: Curbside recycling begins tomorrow
8-year-old boy catches 11-foot gator
Super boat flips in the air at Florida boat race
Man walks with 200-lb. cross to honor shooting victims
More Video